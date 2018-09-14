  • search

Pregnant woman is doing something unique in hospital

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Expecting a baby is something joyous for all women but the woman in this video has perhaps crossed all joy through a little dance in a hospital and that too with the hospital dress on.

    Also Read | This deer is sleeping on a woman's lap... is it too brave or is there some other reason?

    The woman, who is approaching the delivery time, displays her flexibility by making some impressive dance moves. While some may feel worried by her action at such a critical time but for those who are joyful within, it doesn't matter much. The would-be mother here is really enjoying her time and the dance tells it all. Have you seen such an stunning lady before?

    Pregnant woman is doing something unique in hospital

    How did you find the video? Share your comments below and explore our site for more such amazing videos.

    Credit: AFV; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video pregnant woman dance hospital funny

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue