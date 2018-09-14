This deer is sleeping on a woman’s lap… is it too brave or is there some other reason?

Deer are timid and fast animals. So getting to touch this amazing creature is quite a difficult task. But here is a video which shows a deer having a nice time sleeping on the lap of a woman and is enjoying all the cuddling that it is receiving.

Also Read | Woman sees carnivore dragging a deer away just behind her house... scary!

It is quite surprising to see a wild deer enjoying such a treatment, giving an impression that she knew the woman from a long time. It is later learnt that the deer here is blind and deaf which it became after meeting an accident and the woman here saved the animal and made her a part of her family.

The animal is convinced about the care that this human being takes of her and hence is taking a carefree nap. This video just restored my faith in humanity.

The video is filmed in Alabaster, Alabama, USA.

Credit: Mamasgirl66; Published on Rumble