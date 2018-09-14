  • search

This parrot has a terrible identity crisis and it is struggling to solve its problem

By
    His colour indeed matches that of the fruit. And that has perhaps landed him in some sort of identity crisis.

    Haley, an Indian Ringneck parakeet, has learnt a new phase and has started identifying himself as a banana. Cuteness overloaded!

    The video was taken on September 4in Singapore and it shows the adorable yellow bird chirping away and suddenly confesses something about himself. He says: "tweet, tweet, tweet... I'm banana." Someone must have confused him over his identity and the poor bird is now left confused over what he is actually - a living being or a fruit!

    Liked the video? Let us know your thoughts on it. Also look out for more such stuff on our website.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
