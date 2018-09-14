Passengers of car were busy taking kiki challenge when something unusual happened

  • search

By
    The world has of late shown an obsession with Kiki challenge. People jump out of their moving car to dance to Drake's "In My Feelings" song even as the vehicle moves slowly and its door is open. Authorities from across the world have warned against doing it for it could be fatal. People, however, have not always cared for the law and in this video, passengers of a car took the challenge in the middle of a highway, blocking the traffic. And as their luck had it, a police patrol car reached there at that very moment and the cops straightaway pulled over their car. Those who were doing the dance at once got back into the car but it was too late by then.

    The video was taken by the driver of a truck which was behind the scene and seeing everything, he was amused. The video doesn't show what eventually happened to those people in the car as the truck driver zooms past them but this video certainly serves as a warning to those who are still not convinced about abiding by the law.

    How did you find the video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 13:03 [IST]
