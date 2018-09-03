  • search

Have you seen a ‘water snake’ in the sky? Watch here

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    As stormy clouds were building up in the sky in Mexico on August 14, a person travelling in a car suddenly noticed a long "water snake" tornado in the sky, cutting across the dark clouds.

    Also Read | People have their hearts in mouth to see this... you can't afford to miss this video

    The video clip was taken in San Martin de los Piramedes, a village in the north of State of Mexico, Mexico. The tornado was later accompanied by heavy rain ad strong winds though there was no casualty but only damage to life and property. Francisco Robles Badillo informed about it.

    Have you seen a ‘water snake’ in the sky? Watch here

    Fascinating Nature.

    Liked the video? Please share if you did and look for more on our site.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video mexico storm tornado weather

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue