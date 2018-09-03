  • search

People have their hearts in mouth to see this… you can’t afford to miss this video

    Are you afraid of spiders? If yes, you must see this video. If no, you can't afford to miss this one.

    Here is a compilation of reactions that people (and also a cat) give when confronting a spider out from nowhere. It's not that all those spiders that feature in the video are real ones and have been used by pranksters to frighten people. But whatever it is, some of the reactions are so real and funny that we have like a teary laugh.

    Arachnofobia is the formal name of fear for spiders and a lot of people have it. In this video, those were unpleasantly stunned by the sudden appearance of the spiders might have had a hell of a time, but for us spectators, this compilation is too hilarious to ignore.

    A good clip to beat the Monday Blues.

    Credit: AFV; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
