This cat is such a foodie that it reaches out to its treat by hook or crook

We all love food and love to sneak away that tasty bit of tart from the refrigerator when mom is fast asleep, isn't it?

Also Read | They call her a 'Paw-casso'... watch the video to know why

But here is a cat which also loves to do the same and doesn't even mind hanging from the air to get hold of its favourite treats hidden in the kitchen cupboard. Its agility leaves us stunned but leaves us in splits as well. The person who filmed the pet's acrobatic act did it without disturbing its concentration.

The cat finally succeeds to bring out the food packet it was trying to reach and jumps back to the floor with its prized possession in mouth.

Nothing succeeds like success.

Liked the video? Explore our site for more.

Credit: Tag; Published on Rumble