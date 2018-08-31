They call her a ‘Paw-casso’… watch the video to know why

A colourful masterpiece is something always appreciated but what if that masterpiece is made by not a human being but a dog? Well, that is indeed possible and the video here is the proof.

This Australian Shepherd here, Ivy, is painting one after another masterpiece with a mouth-held brush on an easel at home in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with her owner Lisa Kite. And what is even more pleasing is that all the proceeds that are received from the masterpieces go to charity.

It's not jut brilliant, it is noble too.

Credit: By David Aspinall; Caters_News; Published on Rumble