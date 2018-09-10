Do you want to see yourself as a lion’s prey? This video gives a fair idea

The video above gives a fair idea about how it looks like when a lion pounces on its prey, from the latter's perspective! Scary, certainly even though it is a virtual scare.

A hungry lioness discovers an installed camera in the forest and attacks it thinking it to be food. We can see it biting at the device with its fearsome teeth and dragging it along in its mouth. Lions are lazy animals but are tenacious hunters when they decide to. The lioness here takes the camera to another place and after losing interest in it for sometime, it gets back to the camera, pulling, dragging and biting it.

Credit: By Luke Kenton; Caters_News; Published on Rumble