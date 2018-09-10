  • search

This Istanbul cyclist did a wonderful job on way to his training

    Ozgur Nevres was out for his routine training in Istanbul and paused at the city airport to click photos of planes landing. He suddenly heard a faint meow and when looking around, found a four-week-old kitten approaching him.

    The kind man in Nevres could not ignore the cute little creature even if he was in no position to help it out. He took the kitten inside his jersey and cycled to Bosphorus University where he works. There he fed the kitten and took care of it. He posted an ad for the kitten on an adoption website and a few hours later, the helpless animal found a cosy home for itself because of the generous man.

    We thank Nevres for such a kind gesture.

    Credit: Ozgur Nevres via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Monday, September 10, 2018
