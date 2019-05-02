Three-eyed snake found on Australian highway and it's gone viral

  • search
    Canberra, May 02: The world is a wild filled with millions of unique animal species most of us have never even heard of. Of which, unusual creatures never fail to make headlines and a three-eyed snake discovered in Australia is no different.

    The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife posted on Facebook a few pictures of the devilish creature, adding: "The snake is peculiar as an x-ray revealed it was not two separate heads forged together, rather it appeared to be one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes.

    Image credit: @ParksandWildlifeNT

    "It was generally agreed that the eye likely developed very early during the embryonic stage of development.

    "It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common."

    Watch giant snake brings traffic to a grinding halt

    Since being shared on Facebook on May 01, the post has collected almost 8,000 comments and more than 13,000 'shares' on Facebook.

    In October last year, a couple from Kentucky found a two-headed snake in their yard. They have donated the snake to the Salato Wildlife Education Center where it has been put on display for public viewing.

