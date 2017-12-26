Karnataka elections: Terdal Assembly constituency

"Terdal is a municipal town in a newly announced Rabakavi Taluk. During the British Raj it was in Sangli province (currently in Maharashtra). Sri Allam Prabhu Temple, Sri 1008 Bhagwan Neminath Digambar Jain Basati, Sri Vittal Temple, Sri Anjaneya Temple, Sri VeerBhadreshwara Temple and Sri Kalmeshwara Temple are famous and historic places of the town. British built monuments in Indo-British architecture such as Govt boys school, old police station, Municipal council building.

Allama prabhu was the sharan of the 12 century, who was the contemporary of Jagadguru Basaveshwar. It is a belief that Allama prabhu was a incarnation of Lord Shiva. According to legends here, Allam Prabhu stayed in the Terdal town for a while before visit to Kalyan.

There is a ancient cave in the temple premise which was the direct underground path to lake which is one and half km away from temple. Now the cave is closed for security reasons but visitors can see the both start and end point of the ancient cave.

Terdal constituency was created in 2008. In the first election, voters sent a BJP candidate, Siddu Savadi, to the assembly. But in the last election he lost out to actress-turned-politician Umashree of the Congress party. Umashree has come a long way from South Karnataka to this remote town to contest election which has a solid vote bank of Devaang community known for the profession of weaving clothes.

