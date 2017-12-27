Karnataka elections: Kushtagi Assembly constituency

Kushtagi is a panchayat town in Koppal district. The area is dry and prone to drought.

Pura is a village in the Kushtagi taluk which is famous for the Somanatheshwara temple which is also known as kotilinga temple located in the village. Built during the Vijayanagara Empire this temple contains ancient edicts. Pura is 35 km from Kushtagi and 12 km from Tavaragara.

Hanumasagara, is another village in the Kushtagi taluk famous for Venkateshwara Temple (Abhinava Tirupathi) at the hill top. It is believed that the god himself came here to please his devotee 'Sri Venkappayya Desai' based in a nearby village Yelabunchi. Devotees who cannot go to Tirupati, visit this place. The temple is managed by a trust managed by the 7th genenration of Sri Venkappayya Desai.

Hanumasagara is also famous for the ancient Hanumasagar Fort located on the hill top.

The closest tourism destination to Hanamsagar are Aihole, Pattadakal, Badami and Hampi.

Hanumasagar has one of the oldest generation hand-loom weavers, the weavers weave famous Ilkal saree. Hanumasagar has been identified as location to generate power through wind energy. The village is surrounded by large stretches of hills on which Wind Power mills are erected.

Having agriculture as the main profession, corn, groundnut and maize are major agricultural products also horticultural crops such as pomegranate and papaya are grown here.

The current MLA is Doddanagouda Patil from BJP. He won the election by 3,037 votes.

