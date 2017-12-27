Karnataka elections: Chittapur Assembly constituency

Chittapur is a panchayat town in Gulbarga district of North Karnataka. It is also the headquarters of the Chittapuru taluk. Chittapur is a reserved constituency for SC.

It borders Gulbarga taluk to the north-west, Chincholi Taluk district to the north, Sedam taluk to the east, Yadgir Taluk to the south-east, Shahpur Taluk to the south and Jevargi Taluk to the west.

Chittapur town has its own historic background of Nagavelambika Temple and Hajarat Chittavali shaha Darga.

The 12th-century Sufi saint tombs - Hazrat chita sha wali and Hazrat peer quadri dargah- are located at Baherpeth in Chittapur. These are visited by many tourists.

Sannati village in Chitapur Taluk along the banks of the river Bhima has rock edicts, said to be of the period of the King Ashoka.

There are ruined temples and mosques scattered all around this area probably belongs to Rashtrakoot Empire. Capital Malkhed of Rashtrakoot is located east of Chittapur about 14 km.

Kanaganahalli (3-km from Sannati); also on the banks of the river Bhima is the place where an ancient Buddhist Mahastupa site has been excavated

Current MLA from Chittapur is Congress party's Priyank M. Kharge. He defeated BJP's Valmiki Naik by 31,191 votes in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections. In 2009 by-polls Priyank Kharge had lost to Valmiki by a slim margin of 1606 votes.

Priyank M. Kharge is son of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

OneIndia News