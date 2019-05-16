Image of ‘camouflaged snow leopard’ goes viral on social media, can you spot it?

New Delhi, May 16: A photograph of the endangered and reclusive snow leopard has gone viral on social media as they are having a hard time in finding out the leopard.

The picture has been clicked by wildlife photographer Saurabh Desai while he was in Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. He then shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, 'Art of camouflage...'.

Many have commented on the stunning photography while some have unsuccessfully tried to spot the snow leopard at different parts of the cliff. The post has gained more than 17,000 likes as of Thursday.

Snow leopards are found in their natural habitats at the Pin Valley National Park at Lahaul-Spiti, Great Himalayan National Park at Kullu and Kibber Wild Life Sanctuary at Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. These snow leopards are generally found at an altitude between 9,800 feet and 17,000 feet in high and rugged terrains of Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary in Lahaul and Spiti.

The snow leopard is a vulnerable species found predominantly in central and south Asia, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which estimates their number globally between 2,710 and 3,386.

In India, the species is found in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.