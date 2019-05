Uttarakhand: Leopard kills woman in Rajaji Park

Rishikesh (U'Khand), May 9: A leopard killed a 45-year-old woman in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve here, an official said on Thursday.

Family members of Devki Devi found her half eaten body in the forest adjoining the Motichur basti in the Reserve, Ranger Shailendra Singh Negi said. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Rishikesh, he said.

