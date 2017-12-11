Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Chanasma constituency- Raghu Desai

The Congress has fielded Raghu Desai from Chanasma constituency. Chanasma is a General category constituency. It is located in Banaskantha district. The constituency will have 280 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 243282.

Raghubhai M Desai had contested as an Independent candidate in 2007 assembly elections. - Raghu Desai has the solid backing of his Maldhari community Ekta Samiti. The committee has been backing his candidature. Maldharis are considered a strong force in Banashkantha district with 1.70 lakh voters In 2012 polls, BJP's Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor secured 83462 votes, while the Congress's Aataji Dineshbhai Thakor could secure only 66638 votes.

OneIndia News