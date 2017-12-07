Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Rajkot East constituency- Arvindbhai Raiyani

Arvindbhai Raiyani has been named as the BJP candidate from Rajkot East constituency. Rajkot East is a General category constituency and he is a corporator of Rajkot. The constituency has a large number of Leuva Patel voters. Rajkot East is located in Rajkot district.

This seat is dominated by urban voters. The constituency will have 205 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 235,417.

According to Myneta.info, he has declared worth Rs 1 crore assets. Arvindbhai Raiyani is facing one criminal case. Indranil Rajguru of Indian National Congress won from this seat in 2012 with 60,877 votes.

OneIndia News