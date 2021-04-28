Fake: Viral video claiming COVID-19 patients being killed in hospital is old, not related to COVID-19

Karnataka 14-day lockdown explained: Will exams be postponed? Can you travel by air or train?

Bengaluru, Apr 28: A fake video clip in which an allegation has been made on a hospital in Karnataka about killing of covid patients for money, has been widely circulated on Social Media platforms.

On fact check, the Karnataka police have clarified that the video was a combination of two clips, mixed with different videos in a single clip.

The video clip, where a person killing a man in a hospital bed, is not at all a covid patient and also not related to Karnataka state. It was an old video shared on youtube related to an incident from Bangladesh, May 19th 2020.

The second clip is associated with a staff of a private hospital of Patiala thrashing to control a patient suffering from depression. The local police later took action regarding the Incident, the police said.

Video of the killing of a Covid patient claimed to be in Karnataka Hospital: True facts – Karnataka State Police FactCheck https://t.co/i01em3TCAN — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 27, 2021

This video originated from an Instagram account of one Mahanayaka_kannada. "It is observed that the page has already deleted this video, and Account Admin has already apologised and clarified about the video as fake and edited by someone with malicious intent," the police said on its fact-check website.

Hence it is a fake video being circulated with malicious intent to create fear and panic among the people.

