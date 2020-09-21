YouTube
    Fake: Cong puts out digitally altered clip claiming people changed Kamal Nath in presence of Chouhan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Madhya Pradesh Congress has put out video clip to claim that the public cheered for former Congress CM, Kamal Nath in the presence of current CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    Fake: Cong puts out digitally altered clip claiming people changed Kamal Nath in presence of Chouhan

    The MP Congress tweeted, 'the MP by poll results have been declared. In Mandsaur's Suwasra, when CM Chouhan asked people at a rally who they prefer more as the state's CM, they all chanted, Kamal Nath. The people in MP are with Kamal Nath', read the tweet.

    This is however a false claim. The audio is in fact digitally altered.

    Fake: This image is not of rampant cheating during NEET 2020 exams

    Chouhan had on Twitter posted the same video on September 20, 2020. The clip which is around 1 hour long features Chouhan. Towards the end of the video, the crowd chants Shivraj and not Kamala Nath.

    The BJP Madhya Pradesh also took to Twitter to call out the Congress. It captioned the tweet, " so the IPL is not the only one using fake crowd noises."

    Just for your reference @INCMP, We know you are shameless enough not to delete the tweet & apologise. Like you never apologised to the farmers, the youth, the women, the elderly or to Mahatma Gandhi for defying his last wish, the BJP MP also said in another tweet.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    People chanted Kamal Nath in the presence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Conclusion

    People chanted Shivraj in the presence of Chouhan

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

