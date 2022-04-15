YouTube
    Fact check: Truth behind viral video of Ukraine missile blowing up Russian warship

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Apr 15: Russia has acknowledged that the Moskva, its flagship Black Sea missile cruiser, has sunk. While Ukrainian officials claimed their forces struck the vessel with missiles, Moscow acknowledged a fire on board but not any attack.

    Image credit: DW News
    Image credit: DW News

    Amid the debate, pro-Kyiv social media accounts shared a video of an exploding ship, claiming it was footage of Moskva's demise.

    When verified, it was found to be a fake video. The clip did show a ship exploding but it is not from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In fact, the clip is actually from 2013 and shows a Norwegian ship, not a Russian vessel.

    The original video was uploaded to South West News Service's channel on June 6, 2013, titled "Norwegian Navy Test Missile Strike."

    "The Norwegian armed forces took a decommissioned frigate out into the sea for a game of target practice. They then fired the new 'Joint Strike Missile' at the vessel with pinpoint accuracy, causing a huge explosion and major damage to the vessel," the video's description read.

    Moskva's 'power'

    The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its removal reduces Russia's firepower in the Black Sea. It's also a blow to Moscow's prestige in a war already widely seen as a historic blunder. Now entering its eighth week, the invasion has stalled amid resistance from Ukrainian fighters bolstered by weapons and other aid sent by Western nations.

    During the first days of the war, the Moskva was reportedly the ship that called on Ukrainian soldiers stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender in a standoff. In a widely circulated recording, a soldier responded: "Russian warship, go (expletive) yourself."

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Viral video claims to show Ukraine missile blowing up Russian warship.

    Conclusion

    Old video of Norwegian test-fire floated as destruction of Russian warship Moskva

    Rating

    False
    fake news buster russia ukraine war

