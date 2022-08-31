Fact Check: This video of a bus being attacked is from Egypt and not related to the ongoing violence in Iraq

New Delhi, Aug 31: There has been widespread violence in Iraq between the Shia militia and the Iraqi security forces after religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr said on August 29 that he was withdrawing from politics.

Baghdad in particular has witnessed massive unrest and at least 30 people have died so far and the death toll is only expected to go up further.

In this backdrop a video has gone viral in which people can be seen attacking a bus by throwing large rocks at it. The claim being made is that these people are supporters of al-Sadr and are throwing rocks on an Iranian bus carrying pilgrims.

OneIndia has found that this claim is wrong. This is a video from Egypt and shows fans of a football club attacking a rival football club's bus. When we reverse searched the video it led us to a Twitter account which had put out a post about the incident.

🔴♦️ الساده المسؤولين@AlsisiOfficial @moiegy @CabinetEgy

جماهير الاسماعيلي تعتدي على اتوبيسات جماهير الاهلي



الى متى صمتكم الدامس وحضراتكم تعلمون السبب بوضوح تام

هل سيستمر السكوت الى ان تحدث كارثه!؟ pic.twitter.com/mrMT3yson2 — AL Ahly Stadium 🏟 ستاد الأهلي (@ALAhlyStadium74) August 21, 2022

The post said Ismaili fans attack the buses of Al-Ahly fans. How long will your silence and your presence know the reason very clearly. Will silence continue until disaster strikes, the roughly translated text of the post written in Arabic says.

Moreover this video was shared nearly nine years back when the incident took place. We also found multiple reports (https://www.albawabhnews.com/4634636) which had carried images of the incident. The report said that some fans of the Ismaily Sporting Club attacked Al Ally Sporting Club's fan bus before a match between the two teams inn the Egyptian League. The match had to be postponed following the incident in which the driver of the bus was injured.

We also found a video that was shared by Al Arabiya Egypt, a news outlet in Egypt confirming the incident.

Hence we can conclude that this video is from Egypt and not from Iraq as is being claimed by some users now.

Fact Check Claim Video shows supporters of Iraqi religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr attacking a bus carrying pilgrims from Iran Conclusion This is a nine year old video of fans of an Egyptian football team attacking a rival team’s fan bus Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

