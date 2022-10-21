YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: Snake coiling itself around Army sniper is from Indonesia, not India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: A video has been shared widely on the social media of a sniper in a forest. While the sniper is taking aim, a snake coiled itself around the sniper and the gun. The sniper however looks unaffected as per the video that has gone viral on the social media.

    "Indian Army Sniper Armed With Sako TRG 42 .338 Lapua Magnum Sniper Rifle Along A King Cobra Somewhere Near LAC At Arunachal Pradesh," it was claimed while sharing the video.

    Fact Check: Snake coiling itself around Army sniper is from Indonesia, not India
    Screen grab image from Youtube Video( Tribun Timur/youtube)

    While some leading media outlets too have shared the video, OneIndia has learnt that the video is from Indonesia and not India. While reverse searching the frames we found the video that was posted on September 18 by Indonesian news outlet Tribun Timur.

    The description given says that this was part of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. Several accounts cited a TikTok account as the source for the video. We also found an Instagram and Facebook account in which this incident is spoken about.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Fact Check: Images falsely shared with claim that it is chopper that crashed in UttarakhandFact Check: Images falsely shared with claim that it is chopper that crashed in Uttarakhand

    The account with the name Luxy Dwi Priyanto on Instagram and Facebook says that he was associated with the Special Forces Corp Command. In most of the posts the person can be seen wearing the military uniform. While we cannot say with certainty the video in circulation is from Indonesia, it is however confirmed that the same is not from Arunachal Pradesh.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows Indian Army sniper lying calm as snake coils itself around him in Arunachal Pradesh

    Conclusion

    The video is from Indonesia and not India

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster indian army

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 8:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X