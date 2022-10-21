Fact Check: Snake coiling itself around Army sniper is from Indonesia, not India

Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi, Oct 21: A video has been shared widely on the social media of a sniper in a forest. While the sniper is taking aim, a snake coiled itself around the sniper and the gun. The sniper however looks unaffected as per the video that has gone viral on the social media.

"Indian Army Sniper Armed With Sako TRG 42 .338 Lapua Magnum Sniper Rifle Along A King Cobra Somewhere Near LAC At Arunachal Pradesh," it was claimed while sharing the video.

While some leading media outlets too have shared the video, OneIndia has learnt that the video is from Indonesia and not India. While reverse searching the frames we found the video that was posted on September 18 by Indonesian news outlet Tribun Timur.

The description given says that this was part of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. Several accounts cited a TikTok account as the source for the video. We also found an Instagram and Facebook account in which this incident is spoken about.

The account with the name Luxy Dwi Priyanto on Instagram and Facebook says that he was associated with the Special Forces Corp Command. In most of the posts the person can be seen wearing the military uniform. While we cannot say with certainty the video in circulation is from Indonesia, it is however confirmed that the same is not from Arunachal Pradesh.

Fact Check Claim Video shows Indian Army sniper lying calm as snake coils itself around him in Arunachal Pradesh Conclusion The video is from Indonesia and not India Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 8:25 [IST]