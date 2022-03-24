Fact check: Has Delhi police instructed hotels not to give rooms to J&K residents

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: A video has gone viral claiming that the Delhi police instructed hotels not to give reservations for people from Jammu and Kashmir.

This came in response to a viral video where a resident of Srinagar who has been identified as Syed was denied a room which he had booked through a website. In the video the receptionist can be seen making a call to another person asking what is to be told to the guest. The police has said that we cannot give rooms to people from J&K the receptionist said in the video recorded by the man himself.

The video went viral after the J&K students's association national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami shared the same on Twitter. He said that this is the impact of the movie The Kashmir Files on the ground.

Impact of #KashmirFiles on ground. Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to Kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being a Kashmiri a Crime, he wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi police took to Twitter and said, a purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police. Aggrieved person in the video while posting the same on YouTube has stated that he stayed in the same area in another hotel and it was a lame excuse given by the hotel. Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action, the Delhi police said on Twitter.

A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police.

It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.(1/3)@ANI @PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 23, 2022

Hotel aggregator Oyo Rooms took to Twitter and wrote, our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice.

Fact Check Claim Hotel claims Delhi police issued directions not to give rooms to J&K people Conclusion Delhi police clarified that no such directive has been issued Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 8:33 [IST]