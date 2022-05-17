YouTube
    Fact Check: Does a Nandi statue in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi face the Gyanvapi Mosque

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: A row has erupted following the survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque. While one side claimed that a 'Shivling' had been found, the other said that it was a fountain.

    Fact Check: Does a Nandi statue in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi face the Gyanvapi Mosque
    A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi.PTI Photo

    Amidst this a collage of two images have been shared one featuring a statue of Nandi and another of Hindu God Shiva. In the other image the Gyanvapi Mosque is shared with the claim that the Nandi and Shiva idols was from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and it faced the Mosque.

    However OneIndia has found that the image that has been shared is not from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. It is in fact from the Kashi Vishweshwar Temple in Wai, Maharashtra. The original image can be found here,

    Earlier a court in Varanasi has ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex be sealed amidst reports of a 'Shivling' being found there.

    Fact Check: Does a Nandi statue in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi face the Gyanvapi Mosque

    The Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

    This is completely an archaeological survey work, since the advocates were not familiar with the survey work, the work took some time," Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side in the case, had said on Sunday.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    The Nandi idol in Kashi Vishwanath Temple faces the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi

    Conclusion

    The viral image with the Nandi statue is from Wai’s Kashi Vishweshwar Temple in Maharashtra

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
