YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Did L K Advani break down during screening of The Kashmir Files?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 15: The latest offering from director, Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has created a wave in the country and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi too gave his nod for the film.

    The movie deals with the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits who were facing persecution in the 1990s. Amidst praise for several quarter for the film, a video has gone viral with the claim that veteran BJP leader, L K Advani was moved to tears while watching the movie.

    Fact check: Did L K Advani break down during screening of The Kashmir Files?

    The video was shared by many including BJP leader, Manish Grover. When we checked on Google, OneIndia learnt that this image is unrelated. The video was shot during the screening of the movie, Shikara in 2020.

    Advani was seen breaking down during the screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara. This movie too was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s.

    "Shri LK Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir," Chopra had written while sharing the video.

    Chopra also spoke about his relationship with Advani and how he was helped financially by the veteran leaders during his early years of his career. He also said that this was reason why he had sent Advani a special invitation for the screening of Shikara.

    While several leaders have watched The Kashmir Files, there is however no report or information about Advani watching the movie. Hence, with the all the information we have it would be right to conclude that the video being shared now is not related to The Kashmir Files, but to Shikara.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    L K Advani breaks down during the screening of The Kashmir Files

    Conclusion

    The video being shared was during the screening of Shikara

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster lk advani

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X