Fact check: All images barring one are not from the Russia-Ukraine war

Fact check: Did L K Advani break down during screening of The Kashmir Files?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: The latest offering from director, Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has created a wave in the country and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi too gave his nod for the film.

The movie deals with the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits who were facing persecution in the 1990s. Amidst praise for several quarter for the film, a video has gone viral with the claim that veteran BJP leader, L K Advani was moved to tears while watching the movie.

The video was shared by many including BJP leader, Manish Grover. When we checked on Google, OneIndia learnt that this image is unrelated. The video was shot during the screening of the movie, Shikara in 2020.

Advani was seen breaking down during the screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara. This movie too was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s.

"Shri LK Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir," Chopra had written while sharing the video.

Chopra also spoke about his relationship with Advani and how he was helped financially by the veteran leaders during his early years of his career. He also said that this was reason why he had sent Advani a special invitation for the screening of Shikara.

While several leaders have watched The Kashmir Files, there is however no report or information about Advani watching the movie. Hence, with the all the information we have it would be right to conclude that the video being shared now is not related to The Kashmir Files, but to Shikara.

Fact Check Claim L K Advani breaks down during the screening of The Kashmir Files Conclusion The video being shared was during the screening of Shikara Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 8:43 [IST]