oi-Deepika S

Malpe, May 09: Social media was abuzz with the reports that claimed Karnataka's first floating bridge in Malpe beach collapsed just three days after the inauguration.

Malpe's floating bridge was damaged on the night of May 8 after being hit by huge waves. Images and videos showing damaged bridge on the beach were being widely circulated on social media on May 9.

Dismissing reports over the state's only floating bridge collapsing at Malpe beach here, lease holder at Malpe beach and proprietor of Dial Mantra, Sudesh Shetty, said that the locks of the bridge of the bridge were disconnected to avoid damage.

"Due to cyclone effect and heavy wind, we had disconnected the locks of the bridge so that the floating bridge does not incur any damage. Because of which some of the blocks of the bridge were floating in the sea this morning," he said.

"We have understood that people have fallen for the rumour saying there were casualties. We strongly confirm that there were no casualties nor harm to anynone. Currently, the floating bridge remains closed because of the notice from the administration regarding no water sports activities," he stated.

Fact Check Claim Karnataka's first floating bridge collapses just 3 days after the inauguration Conclusion 'Floating bridge disconnected purposely to avoid damage'. Rating False

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 17:59 [IST]