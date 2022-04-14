Explained: What is Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz Contest? A Modi Govt's initiative to build awareness about schemes

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 14: In an attempt to build awareness about the government's schemes and people-friendly initiatives carried out by the Centre, the Government of India has launched a quiz on Thursday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Citizens, by participating can win Rs 2,000, and quiz will be available in 12 languages.

Know All About Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz

As India celebrates 75 years of its Independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government has stepped up efforts to engage with citizens in participatory governance and delivery of schemes and programmes. As a part of this last-mile delivery approach, MyGov under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is organising the Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz Series, which is part of an outreach effort to build awareness in citizens.

The quiz aims to sensitise the participants about the various schemes and initiatives and how to avail the benefits. Massive participation in the quiz series will deepen government engagement at the grassroots level. In this context, MyGov has invited the people to participate and test their knowledge of New India.

Topic of 1st Quiz

The first quiz is the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is a pro-poor scheme intended to reduce the challenges encountered by the poor because of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The immediate goal was to ensure that no poor or vulnerable person or household went hungry. Under the scheme, all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries are entitled to 5 kgs of free food grain every month. This is over and above the highly subsidised food grains available to NFSA beneficiaries.

PMGKAY is a unique scheme to combat the effects of the covid pandemic on the poor of the country. As a result, more than 1,000 Lakh MT food grains have already been distributed under the scheme. The estimated financial outlay is about Rs. 3.4 Lakh Crore. As Prime Minister Modi said, "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is working to ensure that nobody sleeps hungry."

The scheme has been successful in keeping extreme poverty low during the pandemic and has been praised in a working paper prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "Extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 per cent in the pre-pandemic year 2019, and food transfers were instrumental in ensuring that it remained at that low level in the pandemic year 2020", the paper said.

Quiz Details

This quiz is a part of the Sabka Vikas MahaQuiz Series in which different quizzes on various themes will be launched. The PMGKAY quiz has been launched on 14th April 2022 and will be live till 28th April 2022, 11:30 pm (IST).

This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. The quiz will be available in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Maximum of 1,000 top scoring participants will be selected as winners per quiz. Rs. 2,000/- will be given to each of the selected winners.