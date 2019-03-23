Will the BJP be impacted by dropping Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib?

Debates

oi-Vikas SV

The BJP snubbed Shatrughan Sinha and fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna sahib seat in Bihar from where the actor-turned politician has won twice.

Sinha's hobnobbing with the opposition, attending Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata and openly criticising the Modi regime had not gone down well with the BJP's top leadership and it was only a matter of time that he would be snubbed. Sinha was a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet and was a prominent leader then. But, the new leadership under Modi and Shah kept Sinha away. Sinha has a strong support in Bihar, especially from the Kayastha community to which he belongs. Some have been speculating that he may contest from Patna Sahib on a RJD ticket. Sinha has been adamant that one way or the other, he would contest from Patna Sahib.

How much of a loss would it be for the BJP in Bihar? Will Sinha quit the party? How much of support will be take away with him?

