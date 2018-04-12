Will political parties once again use Mahadayi issue to woo farmers in North Karnataka?

Raita Sena leaders in Nargund- the bastion of Mahadayi river movement- are not entertaining politicians in the run-up to assembly elections. The leaders are committed to keeping this issue apolitical till the objective of the dispute is resolved. Most importantly, they decided to boycott activists from the forum who wants to contest the election or vouch for political parties

Should farmers in the region start their own political outfit? OR Will politicians break the unity among farmers in the run-up to the elections?

