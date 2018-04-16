Should CM Siddaramaiah have moved out of Chamundeshwari ?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be contesting just one seat. Amidst speculation that he would contest from two seats, the list released on Sunday indicated that he would be contesting only from Chamundeshwari. This election is not going to be a cakewalk for the CM, though Siddaramaiah had won the Chamundeshwari constituency five times in the past.

JD(S) top brass has vowed to defeat Siddaramaiah in the election. Even intelligence reports suggested Chamundeshwari is not a viable option for the Chief Minister, however, he debunked such report.

Do you think CM Siddaramaiah should have moved to Badami in North Karnataka region instead of Chamundeshwari OR Did Siddaramaiah take a well-calculated risk?

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day