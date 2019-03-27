Has BJP insulted the veterans by not fielding Advani, Joshi?

Debates

oi-Deepika S

With veterans such as L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi being dropped from their Lok Sabha seats by the BJP, it seems that the party may have decided to ease out several of its old guards from electoral politics after keeping them out of government by introducing an age bar of 75 years.

While BJP chief Amit Shah has been fielded from Advani's Gandhinagar seat, the ticket for Kanpur - Joshi's seat - has been given to Yogi's minister Satyadev Pachauri. The fall of curtains for the once key cogs in the BJP machinery comes at a time when both of the leaders were at their political twilight.

However, the Advani and Joshi issue refused to die, it refuses to die.The saffron party's move has provided enough ammunition for the Opposition to attack the saffron party with. Leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee have attacked Modi for insulting veteran leaders Advani and Joshi by not letting them contest and also said it is against the Hindu culture which teaches people to respect their elders.

So, did PM Modi ignore party veterans. Whats' your take?