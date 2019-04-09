  • search
    Has BJP bettered the Congress manifesto? Share your thoughts here

    With just two days remaining for the voting to begin for Lok Sabha elections, both major national parties have released their manifestos. While the Congress manifesto is mainly focused on economic reforms, the BJP has prioritised national security and overall macro-economic stability. The BJP manifesto specifically mentions acting against terrorism and extremism. The Congress has also assured that it would strengthen India's defence. Congress promises to ensure that defence spending is increased to meet the requirements of the Armed forces. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the BJP has firmly asserted its stand on the abrogation of Article 370, while the Congress manifesto says that "nothing will be done or allowed to change the Constitutional position" with regards to Article 370. For farmers, BJP says in its manifesto that it would work towards doubling their income by 2022.

    These are some of major points that both parties have focused on. The BJP has assured that the GST rate would cut while the Congress talks about enacting the Direct Taxes Code (DTC) if re-elected to power.

    Who do you think has made better promises? More importantly, who is more likely to keep the promises made? What is your take on the vision that both the national parties have for country?

    Please express your views below: 

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
