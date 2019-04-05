Has Advani message on anti-nationalism embarrassed the BJP?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani wrote a blog which seemingly took pot-shots at Modi's BJP. Advani wrote "in our conception of Indian nationalism we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as anti- national".

In a blog post titled "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last" that the BJP had "never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our enemies, but only as our adversaries" and that the BJP's conception of Indian nationalism never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".

Advani's comments come in the backdrop of a raging debate on nationalism with the Opposition repeatedly accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party's top brass of using national security to seek votes and for not giving space for dissent.

It can be recalled that Advani was denied a ticket from Gandhinagar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Has Advani's reference to anti-nationalism embarrassed the BJP?