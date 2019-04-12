Does a similar voting percentage of 2014 and 2019 suggest there won’t be a regime change?

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Thursday as 91 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states went to polls in the first phase of elections. While no average polling percentage was available for the first phase in total, the highest polling percentage of 81 per cent was registered in West Bengal. The lowest voter turnout 50 per cent was in Bihar where four seats went to the hustings.

Though there were complaints of names missing from voter list and VVPAT malfunctioning, the numbers showed that the high-decibel poll campaign and sweeping issues ranging from nationalism, corruption, announcements of special doles to farmers sustained the interest of voters in the absence of any clear wave.

Will the high voter turnout decide whether the Modi wave is still a driving force that can help the party achieve its 2014 victory figure? What is your say? Does it suggests there won't be a regime change?

