Debate: Will Amit Shah faux pas benefit Siddaramaiah, Cong?

Moments after the dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 were announced, BJP chief Amit Shah made an embarrassing faux pas. While attacking the Congress over alleged corruption in Karnataka, Shah mixed up the names of CM Siddaramaiah with that of BS Yeddyurappa, the saffron party's CM candidate for the state. Though Shah quickly realised his gaffe and corrected himself, the video clip soon went viral on social media, mostly by the supporters of Congress.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the clip and tweeted "The #ShahOfLies finally speaks the truth." Despite the "anti-incumbency wave" against the Congress will the major gaffe by BJP chief help Congress to grab power in the southern state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

