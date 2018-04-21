Debate: Isn't it time to vote based on performance and shun caste politics ?

Whenever a discussion is held on any TV channel about Karnataka elections, caste equations are the most talked about subject. Most of the columns or write-ups by political experts in newspapers and magazines tend to associate winnability of any party in the upcoming assembly polls with caste demographics. It is indeed not a good thing that even after 70 years of independence the politics still hinges on caste equations. It is time that we rise above castes and vote based on the performance of the candidates.

What is your say on this? Do you feel its healthy for a democracy that we still discuss caste of the candidates before voting? Isn't it time to rise above castes and vote for performing politicians?

Please let us know your opinion is on this by commenting in the box below.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day