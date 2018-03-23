Debate: Is Rahul Gandhi's Janashirvada Yatra an effective way to reach out to people?

With the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 round the corner, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a mission to woo voters. Through the Janashirvada Yatra tour, he has reached out to farmers, by going to their fields and paying heed to their woes. Rahul made the best of his time by holding discussions, meeting people and speaking in the regional languages.

