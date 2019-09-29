Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Group 4 exam result 2019 dates

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 29: The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Group 4 exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Over 15 lakh candidates registered for the exam that was held o September 1, 2019. The exam was notified by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission in June. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,491 vacancies in the Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist, and Steno-typist will be filled.

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam, a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced. After verification, candidates will be called for counseling and allowed the post and unit.

The results this year would be declared in December. It is expected either in the first or second week of December 2019. The result once declared will be available on tnpsc.gov.in.