    Chennai, Sep 9: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and said on Friday that she will be long remembered for her dignity, decency in public life and her unwavering commitment.

    He said he was deeply pained over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. "After a reign spanning seven decades, 15 Prime Ministers and several major turning points in modern history, the second Elizabethan era has come to an end," the Chief Minister said in his tweet.

    TN CM says Queen will be remembered for her dignity, commitment

    Posting her photograph, he said "Queen Elizabeth II will be long remembered for her dignity, decency in public life and her unwavering commitment."

    He conveyed his condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the UK and everyone around the world mourning the demise of one of the greatest monarchs of all time. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

