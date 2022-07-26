TN at forefront of designing, implementing schemes for disabled: M K Stalin

YouTube
    Chennai, July 26: Chief Minister, M K Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government is in the forefront of designing and implementing schemes for development and welfare of differently abled children.

    He said that only Tamil Nadu is designing multiple schemes for the welfare of differently abled students. He was speaking after launching a statewide programme along with Amar Sena Sangam and Tamil Tamil Nadu state mission for education for all - Samagra Shiksha in Chennai.

    Children between 3 and 18 years would benefit under this scheme, which will work on a digital rehabilitation platform, Stalin also said.

    He further added that the scheme would guarantee quality education, enhancement skills, sports, education and physical education to the differently abled children in the state.

    He also said that the government was working to ensure social justice and equal rights and opportunities to all sections of the society. Schemes such as llam Thedi Kalvi, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Naan Mudhalvan and Kalloori Kanavugal are aimed at providing better living standards and education.

    Stalin also lauded the services of the Amar Sena Sangam for its role in uplifting the differently abled people for the past four decades. The organisation had joined hands with the government and extended service to differently abled people in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts.

    Health minister Ma Subramanian, minister for HR & CE P K Sekarbabu and school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were also present at the occasion.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 13:56 [IST]
