Tamil Nadu Launches Initiatives to Teach Tamil Langauge to NRI Tamil

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

As per rules, the government shall be implementing this initiative via Tamil Virtual Academy and Tamil Sangam centers.

MK Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Parappurai Kazhagam (TPK) initiative in the state. This scheme has been launched to teach the Tamil language to NRI belonging to the state. This initiative has been designed by the Tamil Sangam Center and shall be implemented by the Tamil Virtual Academy.

With this scheme, the state government is trying to make the Tamil language popular amongst those who belong to the state. The authorities shall be imparting knowledge to people through video classes and tutorials.

The state government is also going to prepare textbooks in a way that caters to the needs of the language that is known to them. The government has notified that the study material shall be released for around twelve languages. Apart from this, different multimedia exercises for learning the Tamil language, animation videos, offering textbooks as audiobooks, audio, and video lessons, and video classes shall also be teaching Tamil online undertaken as per the TPK.

Additionally, NRI Tamils shall be also provided Tamil textbooks that are going to be translated into twenty-four languages. The Chief Minister also stated that a large number of NRI Tamils have been living in around 9 countries. With this initiative, they will be able to connect more with their motherland and mother tongue. The primary objective to launch this project is to help people i reading, writing, and speaking in Tamil Nadu.