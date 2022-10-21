Tamil Nadu: Check the list of special trains operating from Chennai this Diwali

Power cut in Chennai on October 19: These areas will be affected

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Oct 21: The Southern Railways on Tuesday announced that it will run 'special fare special trains' to clear the extra rush during Diwali festival.

There has been a huge demand for tickets on train and bus as people in Chennai visit their native places to celebrate Diwali festival. The Tamil Nadu Express Transport Corporation recently announced about the special special Diwali buses.

Check out the list of special trains:

(Train no 06032) Tiruchchirappalli Junction - Tambaram Festival Special fare special will leave Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 14.15 hrs on 22nd October (Saturday) and reach Tambaram at 19.00 hours on the same day (1 Service).

(Train no 06031) Tambaram - Tiruchchirappalli Junction Festival Special fare special will leave Tambaram at 21.40 hrs on 27th October (Thursday) and reach Tiruchchirappalli Junction at. 02.50 hrs on the next day (1 Service). The trains consist of an AC first class, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, one AC tier-III (economy), seven sleeper class and two general second class coaches.

Indian Railways to run special trains to clear festive rush

(Train no 06049) Tambaram - Tirunelveli Junction Festival Special fare special will leave Tambaram at 22.20 hrs on 22nd October (Saturday) and reach Tirunelveli Junction at 09.00 hrs on the next day (1 Service).

(Train no 06050) Tirunelveli - Tambaram Festival Special fare special will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 17.50 hrs on 26th October (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at. 04.10 hrs on the next day (1 Service). The train consists of an AC first class, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, an AC tier-III (economy), seven sleeper class and two general second class coaches.

(Train no 06041) Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Rameswaram Festival Special fare special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 20.45 hrs on 23rd October (Sunday) and reach Rameswaram at 11.00 hrs on the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06042 - Rameswaram - Tambaram Festival Special Fare speciall will leave Rameswaram at 16.20 hours on 24th October (Monday) and reach Tambaram at 06.20 hours on the next day.

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 15:23 [IST]