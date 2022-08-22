Tamil Nadu: Active COVID-19 cases drop by 100% in 3 weeks

TNSDC to Launch Skill Courses Under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme for Arts and Engineering Colleges in the State!

Chennai, Aug 22: The active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dropped by 100 per cent in three weeks. On Sunday 603 people tested positive.

In Chennai 90 cases were reported making it the highest in the state. Coimbatore and Chengalpet with 81 and 49 cases were second and third in the list.

However a quick discharge rate has helped Tamil Nadu in bringing down the number of active cases below the 6,000 mark on Sunday. It was around 12,000 at the start of the month which was 100 per cent higher when compared to Sunday.

Also only 5,497 which is less than one-tenth of the active patients who needed hospitalisation. Others with symptoms such as cold or fever are in home isolation.

The past 24 hours have also not reported any deaths.

