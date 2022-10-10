Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big at 67th Filmfare Awards South; see Tamil winners' list
Chennai, Oct 10: Suriya has walked away with Best Actor Award for his fine performance in 'Soorarai Pottru', which is now being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead role, at the 67th Filmfare Awards South. The grand event was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.
In fact, 'Soorarai Pottru' walked away with six honours at the 2022 Filmfare Awards.
'Soorarai Pottru' is a Tamil-language drama film written and directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Guneet Monga. The film starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal while Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas feature in other important supporting roles.
The film was inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.
Check out the full winners list of Tamil:
Best Film - Jai Bhim
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim
Best Director - Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Urvashi for Soorarai Pottru
Best Music Album - GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer - Male - Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha for "Aagasam" from Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer - Female - Dhee for "Kaattu Payale" from Soorarai Pottru
Best Lyrics - Arivu for "Neeye Oli" from Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Choreography - Dinesh Kumar for "Vaathi Coming" from Master
Best Cinematography - Niketh Bommireddy for Soorarai Pottru