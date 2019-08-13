Jobs in Tamil Nadu: How to apply online for 875 NLC Apprentice jobs, NLC notification download

Chennai, Aug 13: Neyveli NLC has announced 875 Apprentice Trainee vacancies under NLC Recruitment 2019 for which the application process began on August 12, 2019. Neyveli Lignite Corporation or NLC recruitment notification cn be download by clicking on the link given below.

These NLC job openings are for Fitter, Mechanic, Electrician, Wireman, Welder, Accountant, DEO, Assistant and Other Posts.Last date to apply for these NLC job openings is August 21, 2019. All the details such as eligibity criteria, application process, salary, recruitment process and education qualification required are given in the official notification.

NLC Apprentice recruitment notification download: Click Here

NLC Apprentice recruitment application process:

Go to official website nlcindia.com

Find the "Careers" link and click on it.

Search for the notification "Engagement of Trade Apprentice Trainee under Apprenticeship Act 1961-Reg" and select it.

Read the official notifications carefully.

Enter the prescribed details in the application form correctly and apply for the above said posts and take the print of the application.

Send the printed application and copies of the required documents to the given address.