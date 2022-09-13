DVAC conducts raids at two former Tamil Nadu ministers

TN CM says Queen will be remembered for 'her dignity, commitment'

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Sep 13: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting raids across several properties of former state minister C Vijayabaskar and SP Velumani.

The raid is underway in connection with the irregularities in the issuance of essentiality certificates in 2020.

According to the vigilance commission, SP Velumani has abused his position in awarding tenders injudiciously to his closely associated companies.

DVAC registered a criminal case against Velumani over the allegation that he abused his official position in awarding tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies in replacing the lights with LED lights.

This has caused loss to the government exchequer approximately to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

Similarly, DVAC held searches against AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar, a former health minister, in connection with alleged irregularities in issuing essentiality certificate to a private medical college, against National Medical Commission regulations.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police detained seven AIADMK MLAs and several workers for protesting outside the residence of former state minister SP Velumani in Coimbatore against the raid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.