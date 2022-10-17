YouTube
    Diwali 2022: Chennai jewellery gifts cars and bikes to its employees

    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 17: The much-awaited festival Diwali is around the corner, and employees across companies would be looking for their annual bonuses and gifts. Setting the standard high, a Chennai-based jewelry brand, Challani Jewellery owner has spent Rs 1.2 crore to gift cars and bikes to employees on this auspicious occasion.

    Diwali 2022: Chennai jewellery gifts cars and bikes to its employees
    A jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts.ANI Image

    Speaking to ANI, Jayanthi Lal, the brand owner, told "they have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20."

    "They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," the Challani Jewellery owner said.

    The company on its Instagram account posted: "CHALLANI - an emotion to all who have been associated with it and what do we owe to@the beautiful souls out there who have chisels and curated the organisation and its employees to what it is today."

    "We have a Special DNA running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable Love, be it towards or customers or our employees we ensure they are just lived unconditionally....... To us for helping be us, thanks to them (sic)," it read.

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 16:27 [IST]
