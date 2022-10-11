Keep youself updated with latestChandigarh News
Veggie prices soar as rains disrupt lives in Haryana, Punjab
Chandigarh
Chandigarh, Oct 11: Rains lashed parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, leading to a fall in the temperature.
These spells of rain have resulted in supply crunch of some vegetables thus pushing up their prices, according to traders.
A sharp spell of rain lashed Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana. Some other parts of the two states also received showers.
Earlier on Monday, rains had lashed a few places in Haryana.
Rain-related incidents claim two lives in UP
Moderate to heavy rains have lashed several parts of Haryana and some parts of Punjab intermittently during the past fortnight.
Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:52 [IST]