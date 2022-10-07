Satender Singh is AAP's candidate for Adampur bypoll next month

Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Oct 07: AAP has decided to field Satender Singh as party's nominee for the Adampur assembly segment bypoll next month, senior leader Sushil Gupta said on Friday.

Satender Singh, who was earlier with the BJP, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Hisar in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month. After joining the AAP, Singh had said he is influenced by the party’s ideology and that he will work for the development of Adampur.

AAP is the first among the major parties to announce candidate for the bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi as the Congress MLA. Bishnoi had joined the BJP on August 4.

The bypoll is going to be a litmus test for Bishnoi, the younger son of former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, as the seat has been a family stronghold for the past five decades. While BJP is yet to announce its candidate, Bishnoi had on Thursday said that the people of Adampur assembly segment want his son Bhavya to contest and he has conveyed the sentiment to the party.

Satender Singh, originally from village Nayoli Khurd (Hisar), had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur seat in 2014 on a Congress ticket. He had later joined the BJP. In 2014, Bishnoi was a leader of Haryana Janhit Congress, which he had merged with Congress in 2016 as he returned to the party fold, before leaving it again two months ago.

"Now, the contest will be between Adampur's son (Satender) who lives here and is available when people need him, and BJP's Kuldeep Bishnoi, who comes to Adampur only for a picnic and is rarely seen among the people of his constituency," Gupta, who is AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, told reporters in Hisar.

Good governance, solving people's problems, good education and health facilities, these are among the poll issues which the party will take to people in the bypoll, he said. AAP senior leaders Anurag Dhanda and Ashok Tanwar were also present Gupta he spoke to reporters.

During his visit to Hisar last month, AAP national convener Kejriwal had said: “The people of Adampur want to get rid of a family here. The people of Adampur also want development in the area.” The bypoll will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 6.